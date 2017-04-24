VIXX to embark on Southeast Asian tour

|VIXX (Jellyfish Entertainment)
“MyMusicTaste,” a Seoul-based crowdsourcing platform for music and live events, organized the event, making it meaningful, the agency added.
The six-member group is also planning for a comeback, for which it will be holding “VIXX V Festival.” The project includes concerts, an album release, and special exhibitions.
The festival marking the group‘s fifth anniversary opens with the group’s fourth solo concert “VIXX Live Fantasia-Daydream” from May 12 to 14 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. The group plans to unveil its new song from the upcoming album at the concert.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)