VIXX to embark on Southeast Asian tour

VIXX (Jellyfish Entertainment)

VIXX is set to embark on a tour of Southeast Asian countries in July, according to the group’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment.The agency said Monday “VIXX Fan Meeting Tour in Se-Asia” will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok, among other cities. The tour kicks off July 27.“MyMusicTaste,” a Seoul-based crowdsourcing platform for music and live events, organized the event, making it meaningful, the agency added.The six-member group is also planning for a comeback, for which it will be holding “VIXX V Festival.” The project includes concerts, an album release, and special exhibitions.The festival marking the group‘s fifth anniversary opens with the group’s fourth solo concert “VIXX Live Fantasia-Daydream” from May 12 to 14 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. The group plans to unveil its new song from the upcoming album at the concert.By Hong Dam-young ( lotus@heraldcorp.com