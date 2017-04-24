[Graphic News] Jobless college graduates surpass 500,000

VIXX to embark on Southeast Asian tour

Published : 2017-04-24 16:16
Updated : 2017-04-24 16:16

VIXX is set to embark on a tour of Southeast Asian countries in July, according to the group’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment. 

VIXX (Jellyfish Entertainment)
The agency said Monday “VIXX Fan Meeting Tour in Se-Asia” will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok, among other cities. The tour kicks off July 27.

“MyMusicTaste,” a Seoul-based crowdsourcing platform for music and live events, organized the event, making it meaningful, the agency added.

The six-member group is also planning for a comeback, for which it will be holding “VIXX V Festival.” The project includes concerts, an album release, and special exhibitions.

The festival marking the group‘s fifth anniversary opens with the group’s fourth solo concert “VIXX Live Fantasia-Daydream” from May 12 to 14 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. The group plans to unveil its new song from the upcoming album at the concert. 

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

