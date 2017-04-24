JobKorea launches industry’s first VR interview simulation video

(JobKorea)

JobKorea, an online recruiting company, announced Monday that it has released the country’s first virtual reality job interview simulation program, offering job seekers a practical format through which they can practice interviewing for a new job.JobKorea’s interview video content was created with VR technology and was designed to mimic the style of a negotiation-type interview -- a popular style adopted by many of Korea’s top-tier companies.Viewers are able to watch an entire simulated interview session as well as group interview sessions involving up to six job seekers. To ensure accuracy, the company says its video content was formulated using more than 1,000 actual interview questions asked by top companies.According to a representative at JobKorea, the new software allows people to view an interview process from the perspective of an interviewer by using high-tech fourth level industry technology. The company anticipates the video to be highly popular among graduating students heading out to the job market for the first time.JobKorea also announced that it has launched its new Interview Player service that allows job seekers to search for company-specific interview insights. Via the Interview Player home page, visitors can download interview data from 100 major companies including Hyundai Motors and Samsung Electronics. JobKorea members can access the services for free.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)