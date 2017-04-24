Suwon eye AFC Champions League knockout berth at home

South Korean outfit Suwon Samsung Bluewings will aim to clinch a knockout berth at the top Asian club football competition this week, while three other South Korean teams will try to remain in the hunt for the last 16 qualification.



Suwon will host Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday for their Group G contest at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.



(Yonhap)

Suwon sit atop the group standings on eight points with two wins and two draws, and a draw against Kawasaki will be enough for them to secure a spot in the round of 16. Other Group contestants are Guangzhou Evergrande of China and Eastern SC of Hong Kong.Suwon have escaped their domestic slump ahead of the AFC Champions League (ACL) showdown. Seo Jung-won's side beat Gangwon FC 2-1 on Saturday and ended their six-match winless drought in the top-flight K League Classic. They also edged Incheon United 1-0 in the Korea Football Association (FA) Cup last Wednesday to reach the round of 16.Suwon saw veteran defender Lee Jung-soo retire last week, but the four-time K League champions will try to continue the winning momentum against Kawasaki. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in February in Japan.While Suwon will be looking to become the first South Korean club to confirm an ACL knockout spot this season, other K League clubs will fight for their survival.Jeju United, making only their second appearance at the ACL, will meet Jiangsu FC of China on Tuesday away from home in their fifth Group H match. With Jiangsu having already locked down the top spot in the group after four straight wins, Jeju are in a three-way battle for second place with Adelaide United and Gamba Osaka.Both Jeju and Adelaide have four points, but the South Korean club sits in third place because of a worse head-to-head record against the Australian side. Gamba are just one point behind the two clubs.A victory over already qualified Jiangsu would give Jo Sung-hwan's side an edge in the race for second place, although Jeju still have to wait until next month to find out their fate.Jeju will try to avenge their earlier 1-0 home defeat to Jiangsu, the Chinese Super League side coached by South Korean Choi Yong-soo.Ulsan Hyundai in Group E and FC Seoul in Group F are in more desperate situations than Jeju, as both could suffer early exits on Wednesday.Ulsan, the 2012 ACL champions, face Japanese champions the Kashima Antlers at home and a loss will end the South Korean side's continental campaign. With Thai club Muangthong United at the top of the standings with eight points, Kashima are No. 2 with six points. Ulsan and Brisbane Roar are tied at four points.Ulsan need to recover from their crushing 5-0 defeat by the Jeonnam Dragons on Saturday in the domestic league. Kim Do-hoon's team previously lost to Kashima 2-0 on the road.Seoul enter a must-win duel against Shanghai SIPG in China, where anything but a win will eliminate the defending K League champions.In Group F, Urawa Red Diamonds and Shanghai both have nine points, while Seoul and the Western Sydney Wanderers are six points off the top two. Both Urawa and Shanghai will advance to the next stage only if they avoid home defeats.Seoul, the 2016 ACL semifinalists, have yet to suffer a group stage exit at the ACL, but the chances are slim for Hwang Sung-hong's side to grab a spot in the last 16 this time. (Yonhap)