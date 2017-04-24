Coupang launches 3-Day Rocket Jikgu

Called “Rocket Jikgu,” the service covers over 80,000 products from 3,500 brands that include food, beauty, health and personal care products. When the products are purchased through Coupang, delivery from the United States is guaranteed within three days.
|Rocket Jikgu (Coupang)
Coupang already offers directly sourced products through its platform, but the new service will allow customers to enjoy guaranteed fast delivery when buying from the US, the company said.
“We believe offering vast selection, fast delivery, coupled with Coupang’s easy-to-use Rocket Pay and low prices will delight our customers. Every day we are launching new popular global brands via 3-Day Rocket Jikgu delivery,” said Navid Veiseh, Coupang’s senior vice president of global e-commerce.
For a limited time, Coupang is offering all customers a discount of up to 10,000 won ($9) when they place a Rocket Jikgu order.
By Won Ho-jung(hjwon@heraldcorp.com)