Auction sees girls' toys sales spike ahead of Children's Day

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Coupang launches 3-Day Rocket Jikgu

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-24 15:14
Updated : 2017-04-24 15:14

E-commerce company Coupang said Monday that it has launched a new service that provides three-day shipping for products purchased directly from overseas through its platform.

Called “Rocket Jikgu,” the service covers over 80,000 products from 3,500 brands that include food, beauty, health and personal care products. When the products are purchased through Coupang, delivery from the United States is guaranteed within three days.
Rocket Jikgu (Coupang)

Coupang already offers directly sourced products through its platform, but the new service will allow customers to enjoy guaranteed fast delivery when buying from the US, the company said.

“We believe offering vast selection, fast delivery, coupled with Coupang’s easy-to-use Rocket Pay and low prices will delight our customers. Every day we are launching new popular global brands via 3-Day Rocket Jikgu delivery,” said Navid Veiseh, Coupang’s senior vice president of global e-commerce.

For a limited time, Coupang is offering all customers a discount of up to 10,000 won ($9) when they place a Rocket Jikgu order. 

By Won Ho-jung(hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]