Presidential candidate Moon Jae-in says victory is near

Leading presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

Leading presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea said he feels he is “nearing victory” in text messages sent to his camp staff and party members Monday.“I can visualize and hear your warm comradeship. I feel victory nearing us,” read the message revealed by Moon’s spokeperson Park Kwang-on. “I am certain of my victory (in the race).”Moon expressed gratitude to his party members for their campaigning efforts and said he would take “every drop of sweat and tear of fellow workers” to heart.“The third liberal regime will be led by us, the Democratic Party,” he said, referring to the former administrations by late former liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun. “With 15 days left, I will devote my everything. The citizens holding candles, the people, and the Democratic Party will see victory on May 9.”The party’s election committee has also sent messages to encourage its members for the election, Moon’s spokesperson Rep. Park Kwang-on said.Running for presidency for the second time, Moon currently tops polls across the aisle, garnering some 30 to 40 percent of support.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)