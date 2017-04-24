Discoveryho releases bi-directional mobile fashion shopping app

Screenshot of customer reviews on the bi-directional mobile fashion shopping application “FashionSShow”

The startup Discoveryho recently released “FashionSShow,” a bi-directional mobile fashion shopping application. Following the initial release of the Android version in February, an iOS version of the app was released this month. CEO Lee Eun-ho said, “Currently, over two-thirds of the sales of online fashion and beauty shopping malls occur in the mobile environment, and this percentage is expected to continue increasing.”Unlike existing shopping platforms, FashionSShow features video product reviews created by customers, 360 degree product/model photos, and individually tailored shopping advice from professional curators. There is also a women’s community channel with multiple topics, which is particularly useful for users who are trying to decide which products to purchase.After the user enters some basic information (age, body measurements, etc.) and selects the desired type of product, a machine-learning algorithm recommends items that best match the user’s preferences. The user can also look at 360 degree images of virtual models dressed in the relevant products. This app makes it easier for users to choose and purchase products that are most appropriate for them, while Discoveryho benefits from the decreased number of returns.The key technology of FashionSShow is big data analysis technology. CEO Lee said, “Our core technology involves AI algorithm analysis of data based on the accumulated natural language use of customers.” Lee went on to explain that this technology is able to select and recommend the products that best suit each individual user.Having already attracted accelerators and initial investments from Singapore and New York, Discoveryho is actively working toward entering foreign markets. Its current target is Southeast Asia, where the fashion and beauty industries are rapidly growing. Lee said, “Because the influence of Hallyu has become so strong in Southeast Asia, we are planning to aggressively pioneer the Southeast Asian market, using Singapore as our hub.” The Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation provides Discoveryho with office space and support for its overseas marketing activities.