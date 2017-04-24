KOMIPO invests in facilities to tackle environmental issues

KOMIPO's Shin Boryeong plant (KOMIPO)

Public energy enterprise Korea Midland Power is to spend around 1.8 trillion won in its facilities until 2025 to combat global warming and fine dust, said the company Saturday.The company is to cut down the amount of air pollutants from 35,600 tons in 2015 to 4,400 ton in 2025, an 88 percent decrease within a decade. A trillion won will be spent on improving the performance of its coal thermal power stations, and 470 billion won in its eco-friendly facilities.Another 300 billion won will be spent on the Shin Boryeong and Shin Seocheon thermal power plants currently under construction. The desulfurization system and denitrification catalysts of the plants will be improved to reduce the amount of air pollutants produced by 67 percent.The company is to also improve its carbon capture and storage system by installing a compressing and storing facility.KOMIPO became the first domestic company to have commercialized the carbon capture and storage system by constructing the largest domestic 10MW capturing facility at Boryeong Power Generation Site, in 2013 after 10 years of research.The captured carbon dioxide can be used in various sectors, and efforts are being made to expand its usage, particularly in the agricultural sector with KOMIPO having signed the “Carbon Supply and Reuse Agreement” with Hankook Special Gases in 2015.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)