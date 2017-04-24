Moon's campaign sues former foreign minister over memoir controversy

Liberal presidential nominee Moon Jae-in's campaign on Monday filed a complaint with the prosecution against a former foreign minister for defamation, as his claim about Seoul's 2007 policy decision on Pyongyang has posed a setback to the front-runner.



Last week, Song Min-soon, South Korea's top diplomat from 2006-2008, reiterated that Seoul decided to abstain from voting on a UN resolution against Pyongyang's human rights abuses after consulting the communist regime. Moon then served as a chief of staff to former President Roh Moo-hyun.



Song first made the revelation through his memoir published in October.





Liberal presidential nominee Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

The Democratic Party candidate's camp has called his claim untrue and contended that the Roh government had contacted the North to "notify" it of its decision to abstain, not to ask for its opinion on the key foreign policy issue.The campaign also accused Song of violating laws on the public official election and the management of presidential records and leaking official secrets."Ahead of the upcoming election, it is politically, morally inappropriate (for Song) to make such a claim that is not based on facts," Yoo Eun-hae, a spokeswoman of Moon's campaign, told reporters.After Song reiterated his claim, conservative rivals ratcheted up their offensive against Moon. They criticized Moon for kowtowing to the North and called into question his credentials as a potential commander-in-chief at a time the provocative state is escalating its military threats.Song tendered his resignation as president of the University of North Korea Studies on Monday amid the controversy, a school official said. (Yonhap)