Hong pledges to enhance transportation, tourism in Gangwon Province

Hong Joon-pyo (center), the presidential candidate of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, speaks during a press conference in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

WONJU -- Conservative presidential nominee Hong Joon-pyo pledged Monday to enhance transportation, tourism and industrial infrastructure in Gangwon Province.On his campaign trail in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, the candidate of the Liberty Korea Party also vowed to give full government support to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics that will be staged in the province from Feb. 9 to 25 next year.His election pledges for the mountainous region focused on enhancing overland, maritime and air transportation infrastructure, which he said will help bolster its tourism and ensure sustainable growth.Hong said he would make the best use of an airport in Yangyang County, some 215 kilometers east of Seoul, to open air travel routes linking the region to China, Japan and Russia. He also proposed promoting a cruise tour program connecting Sokcho in the province to Ulleung Island.The former prosecutor, in addition, pledged to develop maritime leisure programs capitalizing on key tourist attractions such as those in Sokcho, Donghae and Samcheok, and build a national industrial complex specializing in the production of cutting-edge medical equipment.In a message to military draftees and local residents living close to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, Hong vowed to improve their living conditions by pushing for special legislation specifically designed for them.Hong has ranked a distant third in recent opinion polls with his support ratings boxed in woeful single digits. The election race has been dominated by two liberal candidates -- Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party. (Yonhap)