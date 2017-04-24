Yoo vows support for successful hosting of PyeongChang Olympics

Conservative presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min pledged Monday to help the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and boost tourism in the region surrounding its venue.



The nominee of the splinter conservative Bareun Party unveiled his plans during a visit to the headquarters of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee in the county some 180 kilometers east of Seoul.





Yoo Seong-min, presidential nominee of the Bareun Party, announces his election pledges for Gangwon Province at the headquarters of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee in the county some 180 kilometers east of Seoul on April 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

"I will turn Gangwon Province into a land of opportunity where culture and tourism thrive," he said in a press conference, referring to the province where PyeongChang is located.The lawmaker said he would establish a presidential committee to support the event if elected on May 9 and build the host cities into a winter sports mecca so that the facilities can be used after the Olympics next February. He said the government would provide financial aid to that end.The candidate promised to turn Gangwon into a gateway to Eurasia by constructing additional rail and road links there. He also vowed to promote the marine tourism industry in three specific regions to serve as sustainable growth engines for the province.Meanwhile, Yoo continued to face pressure from some members of his party to drop out of the presidential race or merge his candidacy with another contender. Yoo's approval rating has ranked fifth among the five major contenders at around 3 percent.The party said it has convened a general meeting of lawmakers later in the day to hold "frank" talks with Yoo on the future of his campaign. Yoo has so far refused to step down, saying he was nominated by a democratic process.Bareun, which means "righteous" in Korean, currently holds 33 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. (Yonhap)