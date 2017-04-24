Korean shares up in late morning trade

South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, led by gains in tech and banking stocks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 4 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,169.04 as of 11:15 a.m.

Most large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.



Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.54 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, climbed 0.96 percent.



Shinhan Financial, the country's most profitable banking group, gained 1.68 percent.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, remained unchanged, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, also remained flat.



The local currency was trading at 1,133.20 won against the dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)