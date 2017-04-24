Auction sees girls' toys sales spike ahead of Children's Day

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Korean shares up in late morning trade

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-24 11:36
Updated : 2017-04-24 11:36

South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, led by gains in tech and banking stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 4 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,169.04 as of 11:15 a.m.

Most large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.54 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, climbed 0.96 percent.

Shinhan Financial, the country's most profitable banking group, gained 1.68 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, remained unchanged, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, also remained flat.

The local currency was trading at 1,133.20 won against the dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]