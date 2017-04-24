Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LNG carrier-related patent suit in Japan

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Monday that it has won its patent suit in Japan which is related to its core technology in building its fuel-efficient LNG carrier.



The shipyard said that a filing by a Japanese firm with the Japanese Patent Office to nullify the South Korean shipyard's patent for the so-called Partial Re-liquefaction System was dismissed.





Daewoo Shipbuilding registered the patent for the PRS technology in Japan in June 2016.The same technology was also registered as Daewoo Shipbuilding's patent in 10 countries such as the US, China and India.The shipyard's PRS is a core technology for LNG-fueled ships as it is able to increase fuel efficiency and thus reduce emissions.The system utilizes vaporized LNG gas in the cargo hold as a refrigerant, thereby making the need for additional power sources and refrigerant compressors unnecessary, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding. (Yonhap)