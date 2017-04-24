Man indicted for attacking reporter near Park's home

A 58-year-old jobless man has been indicted on charges of attacking a journalist near the home of ex-President Park Geun-hye last month following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office, prosecutors said Monday.



The defendant, identified only by his last name Ahn, is accused of hurling expletives at a group of reporters near Park's home in southern Seoul on March 17 and hitting a cameraman from local broadcaster KBS in the shoulder and thigh, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.





the private home of ousted President Park Geun-hye in southern Seoul. Park has reportedly sold the house and plans to move into a new place on the southern outskirts of the capital the following week. (Yonhap)

The 32-year-old reporter, whose identity was withheld, was on duty after the court upheld the impeachment of Park over a massive corruption scandal that eventually led to her arrest late last month.Park was formally charged last week over a string of allegations, including bribery, coercion, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.Supporters of the ousted president staged rallies in downtown Seoul and near Park's home, protesting against the court's decision. (Yonhap)