Presidential candidates focus on past scandals in TV debate

The five major presidential candidates pose before their third round of TV debate on Sunday. The next debate is scheduled for Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidates bashed each other Sunday in their third televised debate dominated by controversies over the front-runner's alleged kowtowing to North Korea and a conservative candidate's apparent involvement in an attempted rape.The five candidates met in a joint debate hosted by the National Election Commission to discuss issues related to foreign policy, national security and political reforms. But much of the discussion ended up focusing on scandals involving Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party.Sim Sang-jeung, the nominee of the minor progressive Justice Party, opened fire by declaring she would not engage in a debate with Hong."I cannot recognize a candidate as a rival who was an accomplice in a sex crime," she said during the nationally televised debate held at the KBS broadcasting station. "It would be natural for Hong to resign in consideration of the shame felt by the people and national prestige."Hong wrote in an autobiographical essay in 2005 that he provided an animal aphrodisiac powder to a friend who wanted to rape a coed while he was a law student at Seoul's Korea University.The candidate apologized again, saying he feels responsible for not stopping his friend 45 years ago. But he also expressed frustration that the issue was being brought up again even after his "confession."Moon became the next target of the attacks as Yoo Seong-min of the splinter Bareun Party asked again to clarify allegations the government of then-President Roh Moo-hyun consulted North Korea before abstaining from a UN vote on a North Korean human rights resolution in 2007. Moon served as Roh's chief of staff at the time.Moon reaffirmed the Roh administration decided to abstain before notifying the North of the decision.Yoo pressed Moon further, asking whether he would quit the race if his remarks turn out to be a lie. Moon simply told Yoo to verify the facts again.The election watchdog is scheduled to hold two more debates on economic and social issues before the election on May 9. (Yonhap)