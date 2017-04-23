LG CNS to expand AI-based big data business

The blueprint of LG CNS' AI based big data business (LG CNS)

LG CNS said Sunday it will expand its big data business by utilizing artificial intelligence technology and by employing highly trained experts on machine learning algorithms.The company has reorganized its existing big data division, renaming it as AI Big Data business dept., and has appointed Lee Sung-wook, who formerly led the big data project at Deloitte Consulting for last 10 years, as the head of the division.The company plans to hire more experts from in and out of the country.LG’s new AI-based big data division will provide customized services to its corporate clients searching for ways to innovate their manufacturing businesses, such as smart factories, in the future. The company also plans to launch an AI-based big data platform which could process data through deep learning and cloud systems by August.“LG CNS is to provide its clients with a chance to undergo digital transformation by leading the platform business to success,” said Lee Sung-wook, the newly appointed head of the AI big data business.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)