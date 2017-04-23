[Photo News] Lotte World Tower International Sky Run kicks off

RUN TO THE SKY -- Runners take off at the 2017 Lotte World Tower International Sky Run, held at the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul on Sunday. The race took runners from the first floor up to the observation deck on the 123rd floor, climbing 2,917 steps. It was hosted by the Vertical World Circuit, an organization under the International Skyrunning Federation. Proceeds from the race were donated to ChildFund Korea. (Yonhap)