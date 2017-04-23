Seoul citizens asked to participate in ‘public art’

The study sessions, arranged and hosted by the city government’s Design Policy division, included renowned sculpture and installation artist Ahn Kyu-chul, Seoul Design Foundation head Park Sam-chul, social media expert Kim Hae-kyung and photographer Han Geun-seon as lecturers.
|Citizens give a presentation on their idea about Seoul’s public art during a study session at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (The Seoul Metropolitan Government)
“Those sessions not only provided unique lectures by professionals but allowed the chance for ordinary citizens to open ideas and discuss public art on the street and how to enjoy the beauty of those,” said a city official Kim Hye-kyung.
Seoul City officials said that a total of 235 citizens have applied to participate in weekly study sessions to attend lectures on public art theories, prior to the city-run project “Arts on Seoul’s Streets Found by Citizens.”
In its second year, the project is part of the municipal government’s efforts to enhance the city’s artistic appeal through a greater variety of culture, architecture and street art.
Jung Yo-han, 32, a photographer living in Seoul who participated in the study sessions said an active discussion on public art was most impressive.
“I have never had a chance to share ideas on public art on the street with others from a normal citizen’s point of view,” Jung told The Korea Herald.
“Since it is public art, it must be discussed, assessed and appreciated by average citizens the most, although not many do so in real life,” Jung said, adding that he expects Seoul’s artistic side will be given more attention by the end of the program.
Those who participated in the study sessions will be eligible to become the selected 150 participants to run the program.
In groups of 10, participants will be joined by field experts and art connoisseurs. Their discoveries will be shared via the city’s official social media channels.
Once the field work is complete, the participants will present on their discovery of Seoul’s less known public are and also announce their suggestions on ways to promote Seoul’s art scene.
Groups with the most number of public art discoveries or the most innovative idea to improve the public art policies will be awarded.
Compared to cities famous for iconic and popular landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty in Manhattan and the 3-ton bronze sculpture Charging Bull on Wall Street, Seoul lacks memorable art and landmarks, city officials say.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)