Sechskies to drop 20th anniversary album

A promotional image for Sechskies’ upcoming release “Sad Song” (YG Entertainment)

K-pop group Sechskies will be releasing an album marking the 20th anniversary of its debut Friday, the group’s agency YG Entertainment announced Saturday.“Sad Song,” one of the two main tracks of the album, was produced by rapper Tablo and YG’s producing team Future Bounce.Contrary to its name, “Sad Song” is an upbeat, rhythmical tune about not wanting to listen to any more sad songs, YG said.Sechskies is currently working on the choreography and stage performance for the song, the agency said. The group members have jokingly complained that “though the song is not sad, we are sad from moving our bodies too much,” YG added.Sechskies, a popular boy band from the late 1990s that disbanded in 2000, returned to the K-pop scene last year with the album “2016 Re-Album.” It plans to hold various fan events, a photo exhibition and concert this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary, YG said.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)