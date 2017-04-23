[Photo News] Posco Daewoo sponsors ophthalmology patients in Uzbekistan

PAYING IT FORWARD -- Medical staff with Vision Care, a Seoul-based international blindness relief organization, pose with ophthalmology patients during a weeklong medical camp held at Bukhara General Hospital in Uzbekistan from April 16 to Sunday. The camp offered free surgical and ophthalmic care to roughly 1,000 Bukhara locals suffering from eye diseases such as cataracts, pterygium and blindness. It was sponsored by Posco Daewoo, the trading and construction arm of the South Korean steel giant Posco. (Posco Daewoo)