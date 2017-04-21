Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to meet next week to discuss NK issue

South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet next week to discuss their coordinated approach toward North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the foreign ministry here said Friday.



Kim Hong-kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, will meet with his US and Japanese counterparts -- Joseph Yun and Kenji Kanasugi -- in Tokyo on Tuesday, according to the ministry.





Kim Hong-kyun (left), South Korea's chief envoy on North Korea issues, poses for a photo with his US and Japanese counterparts, Joseph Yun (center) and Kenji Kanasugi (right), during a meeting in Washington on Feb. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

"They will discuss a broad range of issues related to North Korea and its nuclear problem," the ministry said.Tensions are running high around the Korean Peninsula amid speculation that the North might carry out an additional nuclear test or a long-range missile launch.The ministry said that the three will discuss cooperation to deter North Korea from conducting major provocations, maximize pressure on the North and induce China's "constructive" role in resolving the nuclear stalemate. They will also discuss their coordinated message to be sent to the North at a United Nations Security Council meeting to be held on April 28, the ministry said.South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se is expected to join the meeting.The trilateral meeting of nuclear envoys is the second of its kind since the Donald Trump administration was launched in January.The three met in Washington in February. (Yonhap)