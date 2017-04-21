[Herald Interview] Documentary reopens nearly forgotten history

From left: Polish Embassy First Secretary and Consul Maksymilian Zych, Korean actress and filmmaker Chu Sang-mi, former Polish Ambassador to Korea Krzysztof Ignacy Majka and his spouse Zofia Majka and late Polish Embassy Secretary Kim Soon-hyung (1969-2017) pose at a screening of Polish documentary “Kim Ki Dok” in October last year at the Seoul Museum of History. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)