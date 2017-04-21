[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Westin Chosun Seoul is offering a children’s package from May 2 to May 6 filled with exciting activities.The Playground Package offers accommodation in three different suites ranging from 250,000 won to 480,000 won. It includes tickets to the “Pixar: 30 Years of Animation” exhibition at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, two facial towels and access to the Kids Zone at the hotel.Guests can also participate in a cake decorating class with children 5 years or older. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.Conrad Seoul has renovated its outdoor sky lounge and opened it under the new name VVertigo on Wednesday.Located on the ninth floor, the lounge offers a variety of food and beverages, including various grilled set menus and cocktails, wine and beer. Live music is played every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The lounge is open from 3 p.m. to midnight from Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.VVertigo can accommodate up to 120 people and large groups. Reservations are unavailable. For information, call (02) 6137-7766.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a children’s package throughout the month of May.The package includes Disney baby bath products, a Disney character bucket and toys, as well as muffins. Guests can stay in a Deluxe Room and have free access to the gym and swimming pool.Prices start from 265,000 won. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cafe 395 has reopened its outdoor terrace, offering exquisite dining under a relaxing environment.The menu includes a Colombian-style chicken salad, vegetable sandwich with yogurt, Korean beef burger, panna cotta with citrus jelly, lemon coconut tart, chocolate fondant with raspberry rose sherbet and banana split.The restaurant also offers a lunch buffet and dinner featuring market-to-table ingredients. The buffet is 94,000 won per person for lunch and 99,000 won for dinner. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-3062.The Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel is offering various events for children during the month of May.On Children’s Day, kids can enjoy face painting, clown performances and other recreational activities in playing zones. The price is 120,000 won for adults and 80,000 won for children. A buffet is offered at 78,000 won for lunch and 88,000 won for dinner. The hotel is offering a package for children and parents, including a one-night stay, wooden toy, multipurpose clay product and late night snack with two bottles of French wine.The package starts from 219,000 won. For information and reservations, call (02) 3440-8000.