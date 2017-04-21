Trump to visit Philippines, Vietnam in November for regional summits: Pence

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump will visit the Philippines and Vietnam in November for annual regional summits, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.



Trump will visit the Philippines for a set of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Vietnam for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Pence said during a visit to the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta.





US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

One of the ASEAN meetings, the East Asia Summit, is scheduled for Nov. 13-14, while the APEC summit is set for Nov. 11-12."Our relationship without a doubt has benefitted both ASEAN and America -- diplomatically, economically, and from the standpoint of national security," Pence said, according to a White House transcript."The relationship between the United States and ASEAN is a strategic partnership. And under President Trump's leadership, the United States is already taking steps to strengthen our partnership with ASEAN and deepen our friendship," he said.Trump could also visit other Asian nations as part of the trip.Trump agreed to visit China later this year after Chinese President Xi Jinping invited him during their talks in Florida earlier this month.Other neighboring nations, such as South Korea and Japan, could also be included in the trip. (Yonhap)