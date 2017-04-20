British ambassador pledges close cooperation on NK

Britain’s top envoy to Seoul pledged Thursday to continue close cooperation with the South Korean government to induce North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, the Foreign Ministry here said Thursday.



Ambassador Charles Hay made the remark during a meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Ahn Chong-ghee amid heightened regional tensions over another possible nuclear test by the North.





Ambassador Charles Hay (Yonhap)

Hay told Ahn the British government will maintain close cooperation with Seoul to denuclearize the communist nation, according to the ministry. The two sides agreed that the international community must unite to show a strong front in the face of North Korea’s actions in violation of international norms.The diplomats also noted stronger bilateral ties in politics, business, industry and defense, saying the two countries have become semi-allies following Britain’s participation in South Korea-US Air Force drills last year, the ministry said. (Yonhap)