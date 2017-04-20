[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) has lost her boyfriend, along with all her acquaintances and bustling life in New York. She moves back to her hometown and drinks and parties the days away, meeting Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), a childhood friend who now owns and runs a bar. After a night of drinking together, the two wake up to realize that somehow an enormous monster set loose in the streets of Seoul, Korea is mysteriously connected to Gloria.A team of criminals and racers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has been enjoying their long-awaited lives of normalcy and peace when they uncover plans for a large-scale attack by a group of cyberterrorists, helmed by the criminal mastermind Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher soon forces Dominic to betray his crew of many years, who must come together to put a halt to their former boss and friend from causing worldwide catastrophe.Mi-hee (Kim Yun-jin) is a mother of two boys living in an old house on a quiet hill with an abusive new husband (Jo Jae-yoon). Strange events start to occur in the house. Mi-hee and her children are visited one night by a violent, unidentifiable being, and she begins to feel a dark presence in the basement of the house. All the while, tension between her children and husband continue to mount.Kang-soo (Kim Nam-gil) is an insurance company employee struggling to come to terms with his wife’s illness and subsequent death. He spends his days listlessly fact-checking insurance claims, visiting patients at hospitals to check if their injuries are real. He comes across Mi-so (Chun Woo-hee), a blind woman who has fallen into a vegetative state after an accident.