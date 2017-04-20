[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Gwangju Royal Ceramic Festival is held annually in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, where royal ceramic ware was first created during the Joseon period. Launched in 1998, the festival is comprised of various programs such as performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities.The festival is held from April 22 to May 7, and the visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.It is open to visitors of all ages and there is no admission fee. A separate admission fee is required for Gyeonggi Ceramic Museum, however.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. You can also visit gjceramic.gjcity.go.kr for information provided in Korean.Taean World Tulip Summit presents world famous landmarks including Namdaemun, the Eiffel Tower, the Egyptian Pyramids among displays of the iconic Dutch flowers. Daffodils and lilies have been planted in addition to tulips.Other events include traditional folk experiences, magic performances, soap bubble experiences and aroma experiences.The festival is held until May 10, and admission fees are 9,000 won for adults and 7,000 won for teenagers.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and duration of each performance is 90 minutes. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean.The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival is held every year from April 22 to May 15 in the green barley fields of the Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province.The festival celebrates the region’s plentiful barley, and visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley and searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields. A visit to the festival is also a good opportunity to see Seonunsan Provincial Park and Gochang Fortress.Participation fees vary by program and the event is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean.Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, is hosting the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival in April.The festival is being held until April 30, during which visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions and enjoy the spring scenery.There is no admission fee, aside from separate charges for hands-on programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. You can also visit www.slowcitywando.com for information provided in Korean.First held in 1997, International Horticulture Goyang Korea has attracted over 6.2 million visitors so far.The festival takes place at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province from April 28 to May 14 with nearly 300 related organizations, groups, and companies from 25 countries showcasing flowers and various products made with flowers.Also, unique and rare plants exhibition, indoor garden decorated with flower art pieces, outdoor theme parks, making of flower plant experience, flower arrangement contests and other cultural events and performances are planned.Tickets cost 8,000 on reservation and 12,000 won on-site. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages.Visit the www.flower.or.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.