Suzuki’s homer not enough as Marlin's win

SEATTLE -- Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run on the road in nearly four years but it came in a 10-5 loss to the Mariners. The 43-year-old Suzuki homered off Evan Marshall in possibly his final at-bat at Safeco Field, where he anchored right field and the top of Seattle’s batting order for 11 1/2 seasons.





Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Seattle. (AP-Yonhap)

Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs to help Seattle win for the fifth time in six games.A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.Felix Hernandez (2-1) allowed four runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miami‘s Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks. (AP)