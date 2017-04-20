Suzuki’s homer not enough as Marlin's win

SEATTLE -- Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run on the road in nearly four years but it came in a 10-5 loss to the Mariners. The 43-year-old Suzuki homered off Evan Marshall in possibly his final at-bat at Safeco Field, where he anchored right field and the top of Seattle’s batting order for 11 1/2 seasons.
|Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Seattle. (AP-Yonhap)
Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs to help Seattle win for the fifth time in six games.
A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.
Felix Hernandez (2-1) allowed four runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miami‘s Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks. (AP)