Mamamoo to return in June

Mamamoo is set to return in June, according to the group’s agency RBW Entertainment.
|Mamamoo (Yonhap)
The four-member group will celebrate its third anniversary in June.
The group debuted on June 19, 2014, with the mini album “Hello.”
It released its fourth mini album “Memory” with the lead track “Decalcomanie” last November, which went on to sweep several local music streaming sites. After wrapping up their group activities for the most recent album, the members have been pursuing individual careers, such as contributing to the soundtrack for the JTBC drama “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.”
The group’s previous hits include “Piano Man” in 2014, “Um Oh Ah Yeh” in 2015 and “You’re the Best” in 2016.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)