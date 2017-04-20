KB Financial Group’s net profit soars nearly 60% in Q1 on-year

The net profit of the holding company, which operates financial units including Kookmin Bank, the second-largest commercial lender in market cap, skyrocketed 91.7 percent compared to the previous quarter, the report indicated Thursday
The report also showed that the BIS ratio of both the group and its bank surpassed 15 percent, recording 15.75 percent and 16.71 percent, respectively.
KB Financial Group eyes outsizing Shinhan Financial Group, the largest financial group in Korea, by bringing KB Insurance and KB Capital completely under it this year.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)