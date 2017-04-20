S-Oil sponsors orchestra for disabled youth

S-Oil President Ryu Yul and the company’s employees, as well as Heart-Heart Foundation Chairman Kim Young-joo, joined the donation ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul where the orchestra performed to celebrate the event.
|S-Oil President Ryu Yul (left) and Heart-Heart Foundation Chairman Kim Young-joo at the donation ceremony Thursday. (S-Oil)
The company has been fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities helping to improve public perceptions toward disabled people for the past nine years.
It has funded the orchestra since 2009 to support its performances and to provide musical education to the disabled youth of low-income families.
The company will also sponsor the Heart Miracle Ensemble, which consists of eight orchestra members who are to continue their careers as professional musicians.
The Heart-Heart Orchestra was established in 2006 to provide disabled youth with the opportunity to communicate with society through music. It was the first orchestra to be composed of developmentally disabled youths, and has been nicknamed “Miracle Orchestra” for its touching performances.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)