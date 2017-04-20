Lotte Liquor announces new line of beers

Fitz Super Clear will contain 80 percent malt and an alcohol volume of 4.5 percent, according to Lotte. The name is a variation on the word “fit,” indicating it is a fitting beverage to enjoy with anyone and fits with a variety of foods.
|The logo for Fitz Super Clear (Lotte Liquor)
Fitz uses the German Herkules hop to create a light, fresh taste, and uses original gravity, meaning no water is mixed into the beer, according to the firm. Most standard beers in Korea are high gravity beers, meaning the beer is fermented at a high alcohol volume and diluted before bottling, Lotte said.
This is Lotte’s second beer, following the release of Kloud in 2014. While Kloud was designed as a premium beer, Fitz Super Clear will be marketed at a lower price to compete with domestic beer leaders Cass and Hite. By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)