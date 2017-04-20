Dolce Gusto launches limited-edition Brazilian capsule

The Catuai do Brazil capsule contains Catuai Arabica, chosen by Dolce Gusto’s coffee creators out of the 50 kinds of Arabica beans grown by the South American company.
|Catuai do Brazil capsules from Nescafe Dolce Gusto (Nescafe Dolce Gusto)
“Delicately roasted Catuai beans unfold their subtle coffee aromas and surprising sweet floral notes for a stunning limited edition,” the company said through a release.
Catuai do Brazil is the first limited-edition single-origin capsule of the year from Dolce Gusto. Last year’s editions included Yunnan Espresso with beans from China and N’Yumba Lungo with beans from Africa.
Catuai do Brazil capsules can be purchased on the Dolce Gusto website, at department stores and at Homeplus.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)