Mercedes-Benz launches new GLC Coupe

“With the new GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz has the world’s widest range of premium SUVs,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea at a launch event in Seoul.
|The new GLC Coupe. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The latest model was designed to suit different occasions from business use to sports activities, Mercedes-Benz Korea said.
The local unit of the German automaker is seeking to post double digit growth in the Korean market this year on the popularity of SUVs, it added.
|The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The latest SUV comes in three versions: the GLC 220 d 4MATIC Coupe premium, GLC 250 d 4MATIC Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe.
The 220 d Coupe premium is priced at 73.2 million won ($64,180), the 250 d Coupe at 80.1 million won and the price of the AMG GLC 43 Coupe has not been undecided.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)