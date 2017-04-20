[News Analysis] Moon once again framed in ‘NK dilemma’

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLC Coupe

Published : 2017-04-20 14:00
Updated : 2017-04-20 16:18

Mercedes-Benz Korea, the local unit of the German automaker, has rolled out its seventh premium SUV, the new GLC Coupe, with an aim to expand its presence in the local SUV market, the automaker said Thursday.

“With the new GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz has the world’s widest range of premium SUVs,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea at a launch event in Seoul. 

The new GLC Coupe. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The automaker highlighted the new GLC Coupe’s dynamic design with a 76 millimeter longer overhang and 38 mm lower car frame compared to other GLC models.

The latest model was designed to suit different occasions from business use to sports activities, Mercedes-Benz Korea said.

The local unit of the German automaker is seeking to post double digit growth in the Korean market this year on the popularity of SUVs, it added.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
It did not share a sales target for the new GLC Coupe.

The latest SUV comes in three versions: the GLC 220 d 4MATIC Coupe premium, GLC 250 d 4MATIC Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe.

The 220 d Coupe premium is priced at 73.2 million won ($64,180), the 250 d Coupe at 80.1 million won and the price of the AMG GLC 43 Coupe has not been undecided. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

