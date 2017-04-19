A week of Beethoven

Paris-based Korean pianist Paik Kun-woo is back performing all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas.



This is not the first time Paik is playing the complete Beethoven piano sonata cycle -- he played the 32 pieces in December 2007 at Seoul Arts Center in eight concerts over a period of seven days. The concerts marked the completion of the three-year project to record the complete Beethoven piano sonatas under the Decca label.



Ten years later, Paik is taking Beethoven sonatas on a nationwide tour, planning to perform in 32 cities, including eight performances in Seoul in early September. The tour kicked off on March 29 at the South Chungcheong Province government complex cultural center.





Pianist Paik Kun-woo listens to question from a reporter at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)