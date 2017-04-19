Sechs Kies to release an album with new songs for 1st time in 17 years

The boy band’s agency YG Entertainment on Wednesday uploaded a poster of the group’s 20th anniversary project, which featured the phrase “New Album[The 20th Anniversary]” on the top.
“If last year’s (digital) single ‘Three Words’ heralded a new beginning for Sechs Kies, this album will present a new path for the group,” YG Entertainment said.
|Sechs Kies (Yonhap)
The five-man group made a well-received return in December with the single and “2016 Re-Album,” a remake of the band’s smash hits. The group was reunited via popular TV show “Infinity Challenge,” albeit without original member Ko Ji-young.
YG Entertainment said head producer Yang Hyun-suk is devoted to the Sechs Kies’ 20th anniversary project, saying he understands how special the occasion is for the group and its fans.
The band is also slated to hold a concert and fan meeting while releasing a photo book and DVD as part of the project.
Having debuted in April 1995, the group is considered one of the “first-generation” boy bands in Korea. The sensationally popular band and its rival H.O.T. were forerunners of the K-pop titans of today who enjoy international fame.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)