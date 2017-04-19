Man arrested for theft targeting foreign travelers

(Yonhap)

A 43-year-old Korean man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from foreign tourists in Daegu and Busan, police said Wednesday.The Haeundae Police said the man, surnamed Kim, stole a cellphone from an American tourist on April 5.They first met at a guest house located in Haeundae-gu, Busan, and went to a bar together. Kim committed the crime while the tourist went to the restroom.Kim was caught after police circulated a wanted poster based on security camera records.Kim had reportedly stolen some 10 million won ($8,700) worth of items including laptops from 10 foreign travelers he met at guest houses in Daegu and Busan from March 29 to April 12. Police said the suspect had approached the victims by saying he would buy them a drink.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)