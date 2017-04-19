Korea can't afford another Hanjin: AmCham panel

Participants attend AmCham’s Korea-US Marine Transportation seminar at the Conrad Seoul on Wednesday. From left are: Park Ho-Chul, senior director of Busan Port Authority; Jeffrey Jones, foundation chairman of Partners for the Future Foundation; Rep. Jung You-Sub; James Kim, AmCham Chairman; Kim Young-Moo, vice president of Korea’s Shipowner’s Association; and Jeon Jae-Woo, shipping policy division director of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, (AmCham)