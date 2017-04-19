Samsung to build W500b PEF for infrastructure

The Seoul-based investment arm under the nation’s largest conglomerate will manage the fund at large, while the Melbourne-based company with be entrusted with overseas management, according to the deal sealed in Seoul on Wednesday.
The private equity fund aims to invest in infrastructure assets in nations in North America and Europe with A- credit ratings or above. Projects on new and renewable energy, utilities, or the midstream sector in the oil and gas industry, as well as projects under public private partnership are likely to be major targets.
Some $480 million will be earmarked by four Korean institutional investors, but a target for injection has yet to be chosen, according to Samsung Asset Management.
Koo Sung-hoon, president of Samsung Asset Management, stressed the need to address “growing demand for investments in infrastructure assets” in the wake of tightening environment regulations in developed countries and a wave of rapid urbanization in developing nations.
IFM Investors has put some $58 billion worth of assets under its management. The manager ranked No. 5 in the biggest infrastructure investors tally in 2016 by a publication owned by Private Equity International, Infrastructure Investor.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)