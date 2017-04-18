Mock presidential election for youths to be held

(Yonhap)

Some 200,000 teenagers will vote in a mock presidential election on May 9, in show of their protest against the country’s law denying them suffrage, teen advocate groups said Tuesday.“Our society defines politics as ‘rated R’ that youths should not be interested in, despite everything from school desks to employment being related to politics,” said the North Jeolla chapter of “the movement for the 19th South Korean president voted by youths,” upon its launch.“In order to urge the suffrage of 18-year-old youths, which failed to pass the National Assembly in February, we youths decided to elect a president by mock election on the May 9 polling day,” it said.Under the current law, South Koreans aged 19 or older are eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election.The mock election, organized by YMCA Korea, will take place at designated polling stations nationwide on the day of the real election. Prior to the mock election, online voting will be held from May 4 for two days.The group hopes to present a fake certificate of election directly to the chosen candidate.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)