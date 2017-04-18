Four-way forum to discuss multiculturalism in Asia

Trans-East-Asia Multiculturalism will hold a weekend of workshops and forums in Seoul following on from a similar event in Taiwan last year.



TEAM is a collaboration of academics that formed to help develop “multiculturalism from below” across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong through grass-roots level activities involving Asian expatriates.



The event, “EthniCities: The Art of Embracing Diversity,” aims to encourage sustainable, long-term efforts to encourage ways for different cultures to live together in society, a value that TEAM says has not been well cultivated within the existing national frameworks.



The event includes discussions and work by multicultural media, NGOs, filmmakers and artists in the four countries.



Saturday will include a discussion between media and cultural NGOs, followed by performances from artists based in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea.



Sunday will include a discussion by multicultural media in each country, a film showing and a filmmakers round table on their experiences.



The events take place at the Seoul Global Cultural Center, Myeong-dong, Seoul. Attendance is free and requires no reservations. For a full schedule and other details, visit transeastasia.org.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)