Daejeon Artists stay humble for group show

Although the show doesn’t have a theme, its title comes from a Korean saying about not teaching grandmothers to suck eggs.
|“Fall Maple” by Reginald hart
“The title, ‘Writing Chinese in Front of Confucius,’ comes from a Korean saying which means a talentless showoff telling a master how it‘s done,” DJAC president Rosalie Knaack said.
“I think the title can have a different meaning to different artists, but to me it’s a reminder not to take ourselves too seriously. We all are working hard at being artists, but it‘s also important to have humility even when we are putting our work on display.”
This is the 10th group show that DJAC has put on together. The group is focusing on putting on two group shows a year, although it has in the past held workshops and individual shows.
And in the nature of such shows there is a mix of the newcomers and people who are moving on.
|“Pudendum 1,” by Leela Bear
Jeremy Coleman, one of the groups newest members, will be showing some dramatic black and white photographs, said Knaack.
“In one of her last exhibitions in Korea before returning to South Africa, Leela Bear is exhibiting her embroideries on denim,” she added.
Knaack is not one of the artists that will be displaying work at the exhibition, but she picked out some others who were, including Alla Pomonavera, who is running a weekend photography course at KAIST and will be showing some photos taken in Vietnam.
“Reginald Hart will be showing three new paintings. While he often works of tones of blue and purple, his painting called ‘Fall Maple’ is vibrant in red and orange,” Knaack added.
“Christopher Maslon continues to experiment in the field of screen printing. This time he has incorporated spray paint in his animals series.”
“Writing Chinese in Front of Confucius” runs at the South Chungcheong Provincial Office Gallery from April 19-27. The gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be an event to introduce the work on Saturday from 5 p.m., including a performance art piece, with artists on hand to explain and answer questions about their work.
By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)