V-Day Gwangju to support women’s center

V-Day Gwangju will run performances of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” on April 29 and 30 in aid of a local women’s shelter.



The event is part of the international V-Day movement, which involves performances of the play to campaign against violence toward women and girls.



Guests are invited to come early, as drinks and snacks will be available, as well as a special photo booth.



The performances run at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 29 and 3 p.m. on April 30 at Gungdong Art Theater on Art Street in downtown Gwangju. For reservations and more information, visit www.facebook.com/vdaygwangju.



Proceeds will go to My House (myhouse.or.kr), a center for single mothers and their children.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)