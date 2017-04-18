ANZA Ball to raise funds for homeless teens outreach

The Australia New Zealand Association Charity Ball is bringing back last year’s main performers 100% Kylie for its annual outing on April 29.



This year’s ball is in aid of Vincenzo’s Outreach Bus, which helps homeless teenagers in Seoul.



With 100% Kylie back as MC for the Ball you are sure to receive a warm welcome at the Grand Hyatt on April 29th and our floor show will be truly fabulous, fun and full of surprises.



Held at the Grand Hyatt in Seoul, the ball includes a four-course meal prepared by the hotel’s chefs and all-night entertainment, including 100% Kylie, a tribute act to Australia’s most famous pop princess.



The ANZA Charity Art Sale will also return for the ball and items on the block will include fine Korean art and Australian Aboriginal paintings including a painting by Korean dansaekwa master Lee Ufan.



Tickets also cover wine, beer and Nespresso cocktails, and there will be prizes given out and a silent auction, too.



For more information or ticket reservations, visit www.anzakorea.com or email membership@anzakorea.com. “Spirit Tickets are also available this year for people who want to contribute but cannot attend the ball, with 100 percent of the price going to the charity.



