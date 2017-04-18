Talk To Me doll program promotes kids’ multicultural awareness

Volunteers make the rag dolls, called “Monica” -- a play on the woman’s name and the Korean word for “far away” -- and foreign residents visit kindergartens to share them with kids and encourage positive views of diversity.
|Monica dolls (Yonhap)
Raja cushions in the shape of elephants have been added to the program. The name means “king” in South and Southeast Asia, and the elephant design is meant to symbolize the bringing of good fortune.
“Making the Monica dolls and Raja cushions is a good chance to combine a cultural experience with helping others and giving gifts to children,” Talk To Me representative Iresha Perera said. “I hope many people will join in to help children grow up without anti-multicultural prejudices.”
Talk To Me runs programs to teach groups of volunteers how to make the dolls but people can also buy kits to make them at home. Details on how to do this, in Korean, are available at www.talktome.or.kr.
The program continues until June.
By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)