Seoul center runs Changdeokgung tour

(Yonhap)

The Seoul Global Cultural Center is running a free walking tour of Changdeokgung on Friday.The 15th-century palace is famous for its UNESCO-listed garden, which combines naturalistic landscaping with more formal ponds and pavilions.The tour, led by an English-speaking guide, will stop at the palace’s main gate, throne hall, royal residences, pavilions and gardens.Beginning 2 p.m., the tour runs for about three to four hours. To attend, register via /seoulculturalcenter.com/events/201704walking-tour/. The tour is only open to foreign residents, and ID, such as the Alien Registration Card, or diplomatic or SOFA ID, is required.Another walking tour, of an eastern section of Seoul City Walls, will run on May 21.By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)