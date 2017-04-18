Kia launches turbo direct-injection Morning city car

Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday launched the all-new turbo-charged Morning city car to offer more options to customers.



Kia Motors has added two new choices to the carmaker's existing 1-liter gasoline-powered Morning: one with a powerful turbo direct-injection engine and the other that has a liquefied petroleum gas injection (LPI) mill, the carmaker said in a statement.



Kia's Morning mini car (Kia Motors)

The car is sold as the Picanto in some overseas markets.The Morning with a less powerful turbo engine is already in the market and the LPI-powered Morning has been relaunched mainly for small businesses, a company spokesman said.The Morning vehicles sell for 12 million won-14 million won ($10,500-$12,300) in the domestic market, it said.Kia's Morning and Soul multipurpose vehicle, GM Korea Co.'s Chevrolet Spark and certain imported vehicles compete with each other in South Korea's small car market. Passenger vehicle sales in Asia's fourth-largest economy stand at around 1.8 million annually. (Yonhap)