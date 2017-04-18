[Newsmaker] Out of bribery scandal, SK chief readies for Toshiba race

(Yonhap)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is back on track to advance the conglomerate’s global expansion, having been cleared of all prosecutorial charges over a bribery scandal that led an impeachment of the nation’s elected leader.The prosecution Monday afternoon didn‘t press any charges against Chey, lacking evidence to prove the allegation he had bribed Choi Soon-sil, the longtime friend of former President Park Geun-hye, in exchange of a presidential pardon. The chairman, who claimed innocence, had been banned from leaving the country for the last four months, which, in result, put SK’s attempt to go global on hold.Now cleared of the suspicion, the leader of the nation’s second-largest conglomerate is likely to take a bold move. And a plan to acquire Toshiba seems to be his priority.The bid is a chance for SK to become the world’s second-largest NAND flash memory maker, and also a chance to gain a new growth engine for a conglomerate that exports 52.4 billion won ($45.9 million) a year, 11 percent of the nation‘s overseas shipments.The conglomerate’s chipmaking unit SK hynix holds a 9.6 percent share in the market, placing itself on the fifth in terms of market share. If the group acquires Toshiba, the second-largest player which currently holds 18 percent of shares, SK is likely to narrow the gap with Samsung, the largest provider with a 37 percent share, and extend the lead against its other rivals by a large margin.The competition to buy the Japanese chipmaker became heated after Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, proposed 31 trillion won for the bid -- a price that goes well beyond the 17 trillion won that SK Group plans to invest to its affiliates this year. Meanwhile, SK hynix reportedly proposed around 10 trillion won for the Toshiba bid.Despite concerns over a possible technology leak to a Taiwanese company, the offer is attractive for Toshiba as it has been struggling from the growing losses caused by its troubled US nuclear business. Not only SK and Hon Hai, the world’s third largest memory chipmaker Western Digital and American private equity firm Silver Lake Partners have also jumped into the race.With the Japanese government refraining to sell Toshiba to Chinese companies, SK has formed a consortium with Japanese financial investors for smooth financing and also to have a friendly face to Tokyo administration that holds a final approval on the bid.The race, however, appears to be a difficult one, as SK faces both the financial uncertainty as well as political instability in Seoul.“SK probably has to have the Seoul government on its back. But now, the country in unprecedented political turmoil, puts a question mark to that,” said a market insider who declined to be named.“The deal is a very difficult one for SK not only due to the size of deal that keeps growing, but also because it has to seek approval from antitrust watchdog in Seoul while keeping the consortium going.”Despite market concerns, SK chief has remained confident on the bid, saying that things will change when the real race for the bid starts.The chairman may visit Japan this month for the Toshiba case, as an overseas ban was lifted this week, according to local reports.SK Group, however, said nothing has been confirmed on the chairman’s schedule.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)