Candidates seek public attention through catchy PR tools

Competition is underway to make headlines, go viral on the internet, appeal to young voters and to mark oneself from the unpopular former administration. It is especially intense between the two front-runners, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party.
It was Ahn who rose to the spotlight upon the start of the electioneering period Monday.
|The official poster image of Ahn Cheol-soo
His official poster image, released the previous day, featured the candidate holding up both of his arms at one of the party’s conventions, without the party’s name or any other information.
Even Ahn’s candidate number and name were synthesized in the background, as if these elements were part of a banner, not official copy.
This “snap shot” poster immediately triggered responses -- both approval and disapproval -- not only for its unconventional format but also for its involvement of a renowned advertisement designer.
“The official poster image of a candidate often offers us enough information on his or her personality or blueprint for future state management,” said designer Lee Je-suk in a radio interview with SBS on Tuesday.
“We need to make bold attempts so as to make changes and developments in our society.”
The award-winning designer, however, also explained that his role in Ahn’s poster was mere consultation, claiming that he was not involved in the actual production.
|(Captured from the Moon Jae-in First Street website www.moon1st.com)
Even Moon’s chief publicist offered some favorable comments on the rival’s move.
“When I saw Ahn’s poster design, I instantly felt the touch of an expert,” Sohn Hye-won, a designer-turned-lawmaker leading Moon’s public relations, wrote on her Facebook account.
She did, however, highlight the “awkwardness” of the photomontage, apparently alluding to Moon’s poster, which had been made without using any photo retouching tools.
The concept of Moon’s poster image, according to his camp, is to reveal the real person that he is by showing his grey hair and wrinkles.
“An unchanging principle of brand marketing is that the public is never impressed with something fake,” Sohn said.
In Moon’s camp, the most conspicuous design-based promotion tool was Moon’s 1st Street, a mock shopping mall website which parodies the online shopping mall 11st Street.
Visitors may express support for any of the candidate’s policies by clicking on the corresponding posting, upon which a pop-up message is to appear saying that “the given pledge will be fully delivered on May 9.”
“This is the first-ever policy shopping mall and we welcome all impulsive purchasing” Moon’s camp stated on its official social media accounts.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)