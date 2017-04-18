SK Innovation ad hits over million views

(SK Innovation)

SK Innovation’s advertisement under the theme “Big picture of Innovation” has received positive feedback from viewers with a million views in the 10 days since its release, said the company Tuesday.The advertisement featuring Garip Ay, a Turkish marbling artist, was released on April 5. It reached its audience through several online media sources including SK Innovation’s official blog and Facebook page. By Monday, the view count had reached 1.14 million.“I am glad to have worked with SK Innovation who is not only a leading figure in the industry for energy and chemicals in Korea but in the global market too,” said the artist quoted by the company.The company cited that the pre-ad production event that was held last month, as well as the trial performance before the ad’s release had helped the company listen to consumers and led to the success.“The company’s attempt to innovate working habits began from the ad making process and is now settling down as a new corporate culture,” said a company official.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)