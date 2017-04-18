K bank wins 200,000 customers, W230b deposits in 15 days

Nearly half of the deposits of K bank, which officially opened for business on April 3, had come from low-cost current and savings accounts, the bank said.
|(Yonhap)
K bank picked its signature banking product, called “Dual K Checking Account,” which combined features of checking deposits and time deposits, as the reason for the “unanticipated” popularity.
A Dual K Checking Account user may customize the deposit amounts to earn returns of 1.2 percent at most, without any document procedures, while the remaining deposits can be withdrawn at any times. The interest rates are applied each month, which contrasts to time deposits where the rates are applied annually.
Loans extended by the online-only bank surpassed 130 billion won, the data also showed.
“K bank will walk a long path, regardless of ups and downs in figures, by focusing on customers’ profits and stable banking services,” said Shim Sung-hoon, chief executive of K bank.
K bank is based on a consortium made up of 21 stakeholders, with telecommunications giant KT holding the largest share, 8 percent.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)